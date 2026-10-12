As part of its ongoing commitment to making government more accessible to the American people, the Pentagon will livestream Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth furiously knocking one out as he watches a firing squad execute Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan.

“It’s going to be pretty gruesome, pretty unpleasant, and visually quite shocking. The execution will be pretty grisly too,” a Pentagon spokesperson said. “But in a democratic society we feel it’s important for people to see just how sexually aroused this administration becomes by the prospect of violence”.

Human rights groups have slammed the move. “Subjecting people to a sweaty Pete Hegseth jerking off to a firing squad almost certainly contravenes the Geneva Convention,” a spokesperson for one group said. “Even just the thought of it is chilling”.