Baffled Public Wondering How Trump Overlooked for Nobel Peace Prize Despite Starting War in Iran, Being Found Liable for Sexual Assault, Overseeing ICE Raids and Bombing Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Nigeria and Venezuela — The Shovel

People are starting to question what the Nobel Peace Prize even stands for anymore if a guy who has bombed at least eight different sovereign nations and has joked about women being sexually assaulted can’t even win the thing.

Members of the public expressed astonishment that Donald Trump was overlooked for the prestigious prize despite dedicating himself to peacefully starting wars and terrorising his own citizens.

“You’ve got to question its value as an international prize if someone who starts an uncalled-for war that’s led to the death of innocent civilians and has been accused by at least 14 separate women of sexual assault is not even shortlisted,” Michigan man Simon Berret said. “What more could the man have done?”

Florida woman Tara Hately agreed. “If setting up a secret police force of masked men to grab people off the streets, put them into unmarked vans and occasionally murder them isn’t what this award is all about, then I don’t know what is,” she said.

Others have pointed out Trump’s consistent calls for peace and love over the course of his presidency. “Was it Martin Luther King Junior who once said, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts”? Or was that Trump? I always get those two confused,” one Texan voter said.