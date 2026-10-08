Tennessee To Replace Lethal Injection With 500-Slide PowerPoint Presentation — The Shovel

Following the botched lethal injection of Christa Pike, Tennessee authorities have confirmed a new capital punishment technique that will see inmates subjected to a three-hour PowerPoint presentation where each slide is read out word-for-word.

Described as ‘100 times more deadly than barbiturate pentobarbital’ the new procedure will subject the death-row inmate to a ‘quick overview’ that takes at least 45 minutes, a four-quadrant matrix that makes no sense but looks impressive, and a minimum of 200 slides in a section titled ‘Key Learnings”.

“It’s going to be unbearable; no one will be able to survive this,” one official explained. “At one point in the presentation the presenter will say “I won’t spend too much time on this slide” and then proceed to read out every single one of the 2,000 words on the slide. It’s pretty brutal. I’m not even sure it’s been cleared by the Human Rights Committee yet”.

The execution will also include liberal use of the words ‘synergies’, ‘end-to-end solutions’ and ‘value-added outcomes’. “We considered including an ideation session where the inmate is asked to help brainstorm a purpose statement, but that was thought to be unnecessarily cruel,” the official explained.

Authorities say the inmate is likely to die within the first 100 slides, but 400 back-up slides had been created just in case. “We don’t want to take any chances. And if they’re still alive at the end of all of that, then we’ve instructed the presenter to say, “Let’s quickly whip through the key slides again and then hopefully we can put some time back in your diary”. There’s no way anyone can survive that”.

The new method will be implemented in three years’ time, after all stakeholders have been aligned.