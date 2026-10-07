Albo Takes Break From Approving Fossil Fuel Projects To Tell Pacific Nations About El Nino — The Shovel

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has told staff he won’t be able to approve any coal and gas projects for the next 48 hours while he travels to a summit in Fiji to lecture Pacific nations on the effects of climate change.

Swapping his favourite Woodside polo for a colourful Fijian shirt, Albanese – whose government has approved 37 new or expanded fossil fuel projects since taking office – told the summit that “climate change is not a problem for the future. It is here right now”.

“It was a moving speech,” one local said. “At one point he did accidentally switch to a different speech which confirmed that BHP will be able to extract a further 55 million tonnes of coal at its Saraji mine. But that’s understandable – he’s a busy guy, there’s a lot on his plate”.

The Prime Minister then spent the afternoon at a series of bilateral meetings, in which he expressed deep concern about the Pacific’s future and a firm commitment to being photographed looking concerned about the Pacific’s future.