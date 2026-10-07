 Albo Takes Break From Approving Fossil Fuel Projects To Tell Pacific Nations About El Nino — The Shovel
October 7, 2026

Albo Takes Break From Approving Fossil Fuel Projects To Tell Pacific Nations About El Nino

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has told staff he won’t be able to approve any coal and gas projects for the next 48 hours while he travels to a summit in Fiji to lecture Pacific nations on the effects of climate change.

Swapping his favourite Woodside polo for a colourful Fijian shirt, Albanese – whose government has approved 37 new or expanded fossil fuel projects since taking office – told the summit that “climate change is not a problem for the future. It is here right now”.

“It was a moving speech,” one local said. “At one point he did accidentally switch to a different speech which confirmed that BHP will be able to extract a further 55 million tonnes of coal at its Saraji mine. But that’s understandable – he’s a busy guy, there’s a lot on his plate”.

The Prime Minister then spent the afternoon at a series of bilateral meetings, in which he expressed deep concern about the Pacific’s future and a firm commitment to being photographed looking concerned about the Pacific’s future.

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