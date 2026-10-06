One Nation One-Ups Liberal Party, Pledges To Cut A Billion Migrants by 2027 — The Shovel

Just hours after Liberal leader Angus Taylor promised to enact the biggest cuts to migration in Australian history, One Nation has one-upped the policy, saying their party would reduce migrant numbers by a billion in its first year in office.

Angus Taylor immediately responded with an update to his own policy, promising to reduce migration by two billion if elected, a number quickly ridiculed by One Nation who said anything less than a reduction of five billion migrants from Australia’s population was basically an open-borders policy.

Taylor, announcing a newly updated net migration target of negative ten billion by 2030, said One Nation wasn’t serious about addressing the issues being faced by ordinary Australians, a claim disputed by One Nation who said their updated policy to lower immigration numbers by a trillion within one term of government showed they were the more serious party when it came to lowering migration numbers.

At the time of publication, the Liberal Party had pledged to remove three trillion migrants from Australia within one month of governing. One Nation said it had run out of numbers.