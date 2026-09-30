Iran is expected to quickly overrun its US opposition after President Trump activated a giant wave animation and the sound of ringing bells in the Strait of Hormuz.

Insiders say Trump initiated the activation because he believed the US was very close to total victory and wanted to celebrate with a sound and light show. Instead, it is expected to give Iran the impetus it needs to finish the job.

One White House official said they had initially considered more conventional approaches to ending the seven-month conflict, including negotiations and sanctions. “But none of those had a giant boat crashing through a wave on a 40-metre screen,” a spokesperson said.

Asked how they came up with the idea, the spokesperson said the White House had received a tip from a source in Western Australia. “I got talking to some guy in Perth and he said, “The situation in the Middle East is extraordinarily complex. Have you tried purple lighting and AC/DC bells?” It seemed like a great idea,” the spokesperson said.

Experts have welcomed the activation, saying it finally brings certainty to the region. “Previously, there was no clear mechanism for determining when it was time to end the war. Now there is,” one observer said. “If the bells go off and the big boat comes on the screen, everyone knows it’s time to wrap things up”.