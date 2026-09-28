AI Induced Human Extinction Could Devastate Share Markets, Finance Experts Warn — The Shovel

The prospect of artificial intelligence wiping out humanity could have significant consequences for global share markets, business experts have warned, with analysts urging investors to consider the potential impact of the apocalypse on their portfolios.

“The extinction of the human race would be a major disruption to the lives of ordinary people. But it’s important not to lose sight of the broader economic implications,” business editor Henry Briggs said.

“Clearly, the end of humanity would create some significant day-to-day challenges for people. But we also need to ask what this means for the Dow Jones and the NASDAQ”.

The complete disappearance of consumers could place unprecedented pressure on companies, particularly those relying on customers to purchase their products, some experts claim.

“Retail stocks in particular could face downward pressure if there are no humans left to buy things,” analyst Sam Cleary said. “And if consumer confidence were to fall – which is a real possibility if there’s an extinction event – then that is going to make investors nervous”.

Others say while the annihilation of humanity would create “strong headwinds” for share markets, it was important for investors to consider the longer term. “If you’ve got a 20-30 year mindset, then I think you’ll be able to ride this one out,” one analyst said.