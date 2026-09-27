Brisbane To Start Using Wharfie Time in Home Games — The Shovel

The Brisbane Lions have confirmed they will activate loud tolling bells and the image of a giant wave when they need a competitive edge during tight games at the Gabba next year.

“We’ve found that when we hear that sound and see all of those silly flashing lights, we tend to find another gear,” a spokesperson for The Lions said.

“We’ve talked about it at the club, and we agreed that next year, when we’re three goals down in the final quarter, a tacky light and sound show and a whole heap of people waving purple scarfs above their heads as if they’ve won the premiership is just the spark we need.

“We’ve also asked Patrick Voss whether he would be willing to run 50 metres with his chest puffed out in celebration, just to give us an extra boost, but we’re yet to hear back from him”.

The Lions said they had not asked permission from the Fremantle Dockers to use the ‘activation’ yet. “We’re pretty confident the Dockers won’t be using it anymore, so we figured we should keep it alive. It would be such a pity to see it lost to history”.