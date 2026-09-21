Ed Sheeran Gives Touching, Heartfelt, Legally-Approved Statement From The Heart — The Shovel

Singer Ed Sheeran has delivered an emotional PR statement at his concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, apologising to fans for the situation he found himself in and over which he had no control.

Sheeren’s support act Macklemore was cancelled by billionaire stadium owner Robert Kraft for speaking about Palestine.

Speaking from the heart, and a teleprompter, Sheeran said he was “deeply worried about the idea that venues should pre-approve content for performers,” boldly not mentioning Robert Kraft by name lest he find himself in a position where his content was censored by a venue.

“It <venues pre-approving content> should never happen in the free world,” he continued, standing in a venue in the free world which had literally just pre-approved the content of performers.

In a poignant, carefully worded moment, Sheeran said he had been placed “in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech,” but forgot to stand up for the right of an artist to express speech freely.