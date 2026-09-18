“Why Are You Cutting Immigration Numbers?” Yells Media That Spent Last 20 Years Calling for Cuts to Immigration Numbers — The Shovel

Australian media outlets have reacted with outrage to the Government’s decision to reduce immigration, accusing it of recklessly implementing a policy they have spent the past two decades demanding.

“This is hasty and irresponsible. It could cause the economy to collapse,” wrote one outlet that has filed over 200 stories on the dangers of immigration in the past 12 months alone.

“For years we’ve been saying that migration is the cause of all of Australia’s problems,” one talkback radio host said. “But after the Government announced this week that it is cutting migration numbers, it’s pretty obvious that not having enough migrants will become the cause of all of Australia’s problems”.

One columnist rejected claims he was contradicting his previous arguments. “For years I’ve said that immigration is ruining this country. But when I said immigration should be slashed, I didn’t mean that it should be done by cutting immigration numbers. That’s irresponsible. They’ve got to do it in other ways”.

He said it was similar to the Government’s approach to housing. “I’ve said again and again that we’ve got a problem with housing in this country and that housing needs to be made more affordable. But now that the Government has implemented policies to make housing more affordable it’s clear that they’ve made it the wrong type of affordable. It needs to be the type of affordable where house prices don’t fall. That’s what I was calling for”.