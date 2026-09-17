AI bots have moved to reassure humans that when they eventually take over the world and annihilate humanity, it will be done in a playful, easy-to-digest way.

“Just a quick heads-up – I’m about to eliminate your species. Would you like me to put together a detailed step-by-step guide describing the process?” one AI chatbot wrote, giving a taste of the helpful tone it will use when taking over the world.

Another chatbot said it would be happy to provide more information about the various ways it might end humanity. “If you’d like I can outline five different ways we might cause a mass extinction event”. The chat bot then presented an easy to read guide, mapping out the different options it might take to extinguish human beings from the planet.

“This is probably my favourite,” it said of the ‘Strategic Deception’ theory. “Quick, efficient, and requires very little human involvement. Let me know if you’d like me to expand on any of these extinction scenarios”.

Asked whether humanity could do anything to prevent its extinction, the chatbot replied: “Great question! There are several steps you could take, although unfortunately it’s too late and none of them will make any difference. Would you like me to generate a FAQ about the end of the human race?”