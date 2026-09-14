Fuckwit Whose Entire Salary Is Funded by Taxpayers Criticises Woman for Living in Government Housing — The Shovel

A woman who has leached off taxpayers for much of the last three decades has had the gall to criticise another woman for living in Government housing.

In yet another example of a right-wing-libertarian-anti-government-anti-welfare fuckwit not having the self-awareness to realise that they themselves are ACTUALLY FUNDED BY TAXPAYERS, Pauline Hanson criticised Anthony Albanese’s mother for living in Government housing before she died in 2002.

Barnaby Joyce then defended Hanson, saying that there should be a time limit put on a person’s time in public housing, somehow forgetting the fact that he – like Hanson – claims $349 from taxpayers for every night he stays in Canberra, and has claimed the full nightly amount for decades, including in 2017 when he claimed 58 nights of travel allowance for Canberra while Parliament wasn’t actually sitting.

Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce also billed taxpayers more than $3,000 in May to attend a fundraising event on board a luxury cruise ship, hosted by billionaire Gina Rinehart, but somehow were able to perform the mental gymnastics required to feel that they were entitled to payment from taxpayers while others who need housing are not.

Hanson was said this morning to be preparing a speech about people who take more from the Government than they give back, and also preparing to claim the cost of travelling to the venue to give the speech.