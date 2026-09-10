Trump Promises Americans They Can Have a Later Bedtime if They Vote Republican — The Shovel

Donald Trump has told a packed crowd at the Republican midterm convention that they will be able to stay up an hour longer each night if his party wins the midterms this November.

“Eleven o’clock. Midnight. Maybe 12.30. We’ll see. We’re going to let you stay up,” Trump said to wild applause and cheers. “A lot of people have been asking for this. It’s going to be tremendous, believe me”.

Trump said the new policy would represent a major expansion of personal freedom for Americans

“You can finish the episode. You can watch the whole thing. If there’s another episode, you can watch that one too. Even if it’s a school night. A lot of people have been asking for this”.

The announcement was met with a standing ovation from supporters, many of whom said they had been waiting years for someone to finally take bedtime seriously.

“I’ve had the same bedtime since the Obama administration,” Ohio voter Gary Trellor, 58, said. “Nobody in Washington has ever asked me, ‘Gary, what time do you want to go to sleep?’ Trump gets it”.

Trump hinted that Americans may also be able to have extra bowl of ice cream and an extra hour of screen time if Republicans win.