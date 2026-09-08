“What Could Possibly Go Wrong?” Germans Ask After Voting in Far-Right Party — The Shovel

Saying they merely wanted to ‘send a message’ to mainstream parties, Germans say there is nothing to worry about, after a far-right ultra nationalist popularist party with an authoritarian streak swept to power in this week’s state elections.

“Literally, what’s the worst that could happen?” one man said of the AfD party’s victory, after it campaigned on large-scale deportations, harsher law and order policies and compulsory military service. “I’m pretty sure political parties always become more moderate when they actually get power, so it’s probably fine”.

Other voters said it was fun to try something new. “We just wanted cheaper groceries. Somehow this felt like the logical next step”, another voter explained. “And anyway, Germany has strong institutions and checks and balances. So … fingers crossed!”

Historians meanwhile have expressed astonishment. “I didn’t think I’d have to explain this twice,” said 84-year-old historian Ingrid Bauer. “I really thought we’d covered this.”