“Boys These Days Have No Strong Male Leaders,” Says Male Leader Matt Canavan — The Shovel

Male leader Matt Canavan has chucked a hissy fit on live TV today, clutching his pearls and proclaiming that “boys these days have no strong male leaders”.

As the national debate turns toward how to stop immature men from blaming women for their problems, the leader of the Nationals accused the education system of being too feminised.

During a live interview on Today, the 45-year-old man also said the problem came from a lack of positive male influences, which young men are forced to find outside of the safety of the classroom.

“If boys had strong male role models, they wouldn’t turn to toxic voices. Unfortunately, there’s nobody out there for young boys to look up to anymore,” Canavan told Today.

“I can’t think of a single man who I would want my sons to be inspired by. It’s a real shame, but there’s nothing we can do.”