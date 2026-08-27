 Canada Renames Lake Ontario “Lake of Hormuz”, Just To Fuck With Trump — The Shovel
August 27, 2026

Canada Renames Lake Ontario “Lake of Hormuz”, Just To Fuck With Trump

Wikimedia

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says Lake Ontario will become Lake of Hormuz from today, in what he described as a “completely unnecessary but extremely satisfying” response to US President Donald Trump’s trade tantrum.

Carney admitted Canada could not compete with the US in terms of military spending or trade threats, but could “absolutely fuck with the mind of the little manbaby currently in the White House”.

“It’s not going to solve anything. But every time Trump has to say ‘Lake Hormuz’ he’ll be reminded of that time he tried to invade a nation and ended up losing billions of dollars and the control of a major waterway. So that in itself makes it worth it,” Carney said.

A Canadian official confirmed that Americans will now be charged a $1 million fee every time they use the lake. “We’re just following international precedent. Every time Trump tries to take over a waterway that was previously free to enter, he ends up having to pay for access”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Canada Renames Lake Ontario “Lake of Hormuz”, Just To Fuck With Trump

Tim Winton Wonders Why Nobody at Book Week Is Dressed as a Youngster Living in an Isolated Coastal Town Struggling To Find Their Identity

Harry & Meghan Release New Book, Podcast, Movie Franchise, in Desperate Bid For Privacy

Today’s Rating on the Gaza Genocide Concern Scale

Hanson Reveals Real Reason She’s Against Acknowledging Traditional Owners: “I’d Have To Mention Gina Before Every Speech”