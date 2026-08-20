A rating scale, which allows Western governments to more clearly express which meaningless platitude they are using about the situation in Gaza today, has been updated to include an “Outraged” rating.

The new rating reflects the Australian Government’s feelings today after The Israeli Defence Force said it would not open a criminal investigation into its fatal strike on aid workers, including Australian Zomi Frankcom, as they delivered humanitarian aid to a warehouse in 2024. The rating only requires the Government to express outrage, not to actually do anything meaningful about it.

Advocates say the rating system helps reduce confusion about exactly what empty statement is being expressed, while Governments continue to do nothing. “I had a situation recently where I thought my government was Deeply Dismayed by the slaughter of civilians in Gaza, but it turns out they were only Greatly Disgruntled. This new system will make things a lot clearer and avoid any confusion,” Australian Jess Koh said.

American Thomas Dalian said it was important to know just how disappointed his Government was in the missile attacks they are funding. “When the US helps fund the destruction of a village, it helps to know if they are Gravely Concerned or just Severely Displeased about the impact of that destruction. This is a great tool”.