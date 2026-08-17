Women’s Shelter Accidentally Receives $2.5B After Government Misreads It As “Smelter” — The Shovel

A women’s shelter in NSW has received an unlikely injection of funds, after the Albanese Government mistook it for an aluminium smelter run by Rio Tinto.

The Government last week approved $2.5 billion in taxpayer funds to bail out the mining giant’s aluminium smelter near Newcastle. When the Government this week received an application from a women’s shelter for $2,500 in assistance, there was a mix-up.

“I assumed it was part of the same application. I misread it as a ‘Women’s Smelter’, which, I’ll be honest sounded pretty niche,” the Prime Minister said. “But given it seemed to be mining related I really had no choice but to approve the package and increase the funding from $2,500 to $2.5 billion”.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed that it will be asking for the funds to be returned. “As much as we’d love to fund women’s shelters and other domestic violence services, in the current environment we need to be fiscally disciplined,” he said. He confirmed that the funding for the Rio Tinto smelter would go ahead. “If you’re a billion-dollar mining company with an enormous electricity bill, obviously we need to be pragmatic”.