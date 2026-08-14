 Karoline Leavitt Quits White House To Focus on Motherhood: “There Will Be Fewer Diapers To Change” — The Shovel
August 14, 2026

Karoline Leavitt Quits White House To Focus on Motherhood: “There Will Be Fewer Diapers To Change”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced she is stepping down from her role to focus on motherhood, saying she wants to spend less time dealing with children.

Leavitt, who has a three-month old baby at home and an 80-year-old baby at work, said it had been a big sacrifice. “He wakes up angry, demands attention and then spends the rest of the day shitting the bed. It’s going to be a nice break being at home with an infant,” she said.

The 28-year-old said now was the time to be spending quality time with her young ones. “He has a very limited vocabulary and absolutely no concept of object permanence. But he’s getting better at expressing his feelings. Unfortunately I won’t be there to see him grow up,” she said.

Headline by Anthony Bell

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