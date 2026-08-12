US President Donald Trump has taken a well-earned break from his ongoing efforts to lose wars in the Middle East, announcing a new campaign to help spread a range of preventable diseases among American children.

Trump signed an executive order this week that will implement un-called for changes to the childhood vaccination schedule, including reducing the number of routinely recommended vaccines and unnecessarily separating the MMR vaccine into three individual shots.

It comes after a strenuous five-month stint in which the President has worked tirelessly to weaken America’s military standing, waste billions of dollars and fuck up everything in Iran.

In a statement, the White House said Trump was excited to switch focus. “Being humiliated by a minor military regime and losing control of a global trade route has been fun, but it’s time to turn our attention to losing control of public health,” the statement said.

Trump posted that what he was proposing had never been done before. “America used to have measles, and then we got rid of it. Very sad. Now we’re bringing it back. Nobody has done that before”.

The President said he was unphased by reports that viruses could cause mass casualties, pointing out that he could just do a deal with measles if required.