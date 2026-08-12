Trump’s Hiding Spot in Catering Cart Exposed, After Observers Noticed Trail of Orange Face Dye Leading to Plane — The Shovel

Donald Trump’s attempts to board Airforce One in a catering cart were exposed when onlookers noticed a stream of bright orange liquid, originally thought to be carrot juice.

“We just thought a carton of carrot juice or maybe pumpkin soup had burst in the catering truck and was leaking through the side,” an onlooker at the airport in Ankara, Turkey said. “But then we noticed the sheer volume of it and we thought, no, that’s Donald Trump’s face melting”.

Others say the rapid response from hazardous materials clean-up teams was also a giveaway. “If it was just juice, you’d just hose it down. But these guys were in hazmat suits and respirators. That face bronzer is pretty toxic,” one observer said.

Trump has released a statement saying the orange liquid had been left by the Biden administration.