 “Smart Glasses” Users Required To Wear Rolf Harris Costume, Under New Proposal — The Shovel
August 11, 2026

“Smart Glasses” Users Required To Wear Rolf Harris Costume, Under New Proposal

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Identifying when someone is wearing Meta’s new ‘pervert glasses’ will become easier under a new proposal that will require users to be dressed in a full Rolf Harris costume and carry a wobble board.

Privacy advocates say the new approach strikes the right balance between self expression and consent. “People are free to embrace the exciting future of wearing a face-mounted camera, while those around them are given a handy clue that they are in the vicinity of a creep,” Vanessa Greig, a privacy expert said.

“We considered other methods, such as requiring users to carry a sign that read ‘I am secretly filming you’. But in the end we felt that a weird moustache, an oversized trench coat and an extra leg is probably a more effective indicator. It’s shorthand for ‘I am a predator’”.

Early trials in Bondi were a success, with residents being able to spot 100% of the time when they were being filmed without permission.

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