Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published a lengthy essay about his views on AI, arguing that the technology is “not a threat to human creativity Let me know if you would like me to turn this article into a Linkedin Post?”

Zuckerberg said that AI had the potential to begin “a new era of personal empowerment where individuals can reach their full potential Do you want me to create a version aimed at CEOs?”

Although conceding he obviously uses AI himself, Zuckerberg said all of the thoughts in the essay were his own. “AI is merely tool – it doesn’t replace original thought If you like I can also make it punchier and more engaging”.

The billionaire said he would be happy to expand further on his thinking. “If you want I can dig further into any of the issues. I can also turn this into a concise slide deck. I can also format this as a briefing document. Would you like me to create a matrix showing the key risks and opportunities? I can also create a comparison table. Would you like me to take this a step further and turn it into a concise, executive-ready slide deck, complete with key insights, supporting visuals, charts and a clear set of actionable recommendations?”