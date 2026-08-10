Governments that struggle to get through the day without claiming to care about the effects of gambling while simultaneously taking money from gambling companies, will now have access to a confidential support hotline.

A spokesperson for the new hotline said Australian governments were totally dependent on gambling revenue and needed help to quit. “Taking money from the gambling industry and then gaslighting the public by saying you’re concerned about the effects of gambling advertising on children – it’s incredibly addictive. But we believe this hotline will provide the support required,” she told The Shovel.

“Now every time a Prime Minister or MP has the urge to say some ridiculous shit like ‘The Government is taking decisive action to tackle the community and public health concerns associated with gambling’, they can call the hotline and speak to someone who can quietly tell them they’re being a fuckwit”.

The hotline will be promoted at the end of gambling ads, with messages such as “Imagine what else you could be doing with your time in office”, “Are you only pretending to have the community’s interests in mind?” and “Gambling has become normalised for children. Stop pretending this is complicated”.

Experts have welcomed the campaign, but point out that addiction is complex. “Many MPs are totally under the spell of the gambling industry but try to trick themselves and those around them into thinking they’re not,” Tom Herbert, a psychologist said.

Tanya, an MP from Sydney, admitted gaslighting the Australian public is incredibly addictive. “Behind closed doors I’ll fight against any serious gambling reform. But then when I’m in public I’ll get this really strong urge to send out a press release saying “We’re making sure a new generation of kids doesn’t grow up thinking having a punt is a vital part of enjoying sport”. It’s very hard to stop”.