Jetstar Announces New $39.95 Same-Day-Arrival™ Fee — The Shovel

Following the announcement it would begin charging for carry-on luggage, budget airline Jetstar has introduced a new Same-Day-Arrival™ fee for fights that arrive at their destination on the day they were scheduled.

A Jetstar spokesperson reassured customers that the fee would only be charged on a small number of flights. “For the majority of our flights it will be business as usual. If you’ve got a Sydney to Melbourne flight on a Monday, for example – most likely it’ll be cancelled, you’ll get there on Wednesday and you won’t be charged extra.

“But for those rare flights that do end up landing within a 24-hour period of scheduled take-off, there will be a small fee to reflect the premium service”.

The company is expected to make around $78 a year from the new fee.

Jetstar also confirmed it would be introducing an Early Notification™ fee for passengers who would like to know before they leave home that their flight has been cancelled.

“We know that customers want flexibility and choice,” the spokesperson said. “So if you enjoy making the long trek out to the airport and only then receiving a text message notifying you that your flight won’t be leaving until tomorrow, that service is still available free of charge”.

A Your Baggage Arrives With You™ fee will be introduced from next year.