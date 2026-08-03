Customers expecting the arrival of former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce’s new book have been sent a text message explaining that their order has been delayed and is now expected in 2029.

A spokesperson for Joyce said the autobiography had been delayed due to “operational issues” although sources suggest it is actually because Joyce sacked all of the workers at the printing company without realising it would impact printing.

“We understand this is disappointing for customers who have been waiting several years to hear Alan Joyce explain why everything that happened was actually someone else’s fault,” a statement read.

Customers affected by the delay have been asked to sit in a bookshop for eight hours and wait for further updates, before being offered a $11 credit voucher, redeemable against a future purchase of the autobiography, redeemable between 3am and 4am on 29th February 2029.