 “Want Me To Draft Any Other Diplomatic Agreements?”: White House Forgets To Delete ChatGPT’s Sign-Off From New Gaza Peace Deal — The Shovel
July 31, 2026

“Want Me To Draft Any Other Diplomatic Agreements?”: White House Forgets To Delete ChatGPT’s Sign-Off From New Gaza Peace Deal

The White House has denied using AI to write the latest peace agreement with Hamas, after what appears to be ChatGPT’s sign-off was found at the bottom of the document. 

The world rejoiced today when President Trump declared (again) that the Gaza Board of Peace had come to a memorandum of understanding disarmament agreement with Hamas. 

However, a simple editorial error put a dampener on what would have been the administration’s 15th peace deal this fortnight, as diplomats noticed telltale signs of AI. 

“There! That should be enough to broker a deal. Just send that through to the proper channels, and you’ll totally have peace,” read the official declaration of disarmament. 

“Want me to draft any other major diplomatic agreements? Or I could simplify the language into something more understandable for your boss. Up to you!”

Reporters in Washington DC were first concerned when the peace deal opened with: “As a large language AI model, it would be unethical for me to draft such a letter, but here goes…”

The White House denies the agreement was written using any form of intelligence.

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