 Next World Cup To Feature 2 x 45-Minute Hydration Breaks, Interrupted by 3-Minute Football Match — The Shovel
July 31, 2026

Next World Cup To Feature 2 x 45-Minute Hydration Breaks, Interrupted by 3-Minute Football Match

Shutterstock/Asatur Yesayants

FIFA has released details of its new format for the 2030 Walmart World Cup, which will see the two hydration breaks extended to 45 minutes, each broken up by a three-minute soccer match at the twenty-two-minute mark.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino denied that the game was being over-commercialised, saying player safety was at the heart of the decision to extend the ‘Hyundai Hydration Breaks™’. “We’ve liaised extensively with all advertising stakeholders and the feedback we recevied again and again is that players don’t have enough time for a Coca-Cola Cool Down™,” Infantino said.

He rejected claims the changes were simply another money-grab. “That’s ridiculous. Staying hydrated is so important, this is our top concern, which is why at all matches we will make water available to fans for just $95 a bottle”.

Infantino conceded he had received criticism about the amount of actual football being played, which he would take on board. “Some stakeholders have pointed out that stopping for three minutes of football in the middle of a hydration break will be an unnecessary distraction from the advertising, so we are considering whether we can reduce it to a Toyota Two Minute Match™,” he said.

 

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