Nation’s Phones Receive Pic of Kylie Minogue After PM Clicks ‘AusAlert’ Instead of ‘Save’ Button — The Shovel

Smartphones across the nation simultaneously went off for the second time this week when the Prime Minister made an awkward slip of the thumb.

While mindlessly doomscrolling during question time, Anthony Albanese stumbled upon a selfie on Kylie Minogue’s Instagram that he felt necessary to save for later purposes.

However, thanks to an update made on his phone after AusAlert, the PM erroneously sent the image of the Can’t Get You Out of My Head singer to 25 million devices across the country.

“I heard my phone make that deafening blare and figured there was some horrible emergency I needed to be warned about,” said Coolangatta local, Amira Barkley, recounting the alert.

“But when I checked my phone, the only national crisis happening was the eruption in the PM’s pants.”

Though Albanese claimed he takes full responsibility, he also said it’s not his fault the ‘Download’ button is next to the ‘Send All’ button.