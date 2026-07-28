Jacinta Allan Stands Down As Victorian Premier, Marking First Project She’s Completed Ahead Of Schedule — The Shovel

Jacinta Allan has finished her term as Victorian Premier, four months before it was due for completion. It is the first time Allan has overseen anything that has finished early.

Victorians were left confused by the rapid completion, with many expecting her Premiership to drag on for months, without any explanation given to voters.

“We were assuming her resignation would be announced in 2026, delayed until 2028, re-announced in 2029, then quietly scaled back in 2030,” one voter said. “We didn’t even get an artist’s impression of the resignation before it was completed. It’s all been a bit rushed”.

The CFMEU was said to be blindsided by the decision and has sought urgent clarification about why the resignation wasn’t broken into multiple packages, each requiring separate workforces.

More to come …