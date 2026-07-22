 27 Women Killed by Partners This Year Reassured After Pauline Tells Victims “Don’t Put Up With It” — The Shovel
July 22, 2026

27 Women Killed by Partners This Year Reassured After Pauline Tells Victims “Don’t Put Up With It”

Australia’s domestic violence crisis has been instantaneously solved after Pauline Hanson gave her sage advice to the 27 women allegedly killed by their partners in 2026 alone. 

Speaking on Brisbane radio, Hanson said she empathised with victims and gave them the reassurance they needed to hear: “Don’t put up with it.”

With these five words of wisdom, the countless women across the country who hide whenever their husbands return home suddenly had their eyes open to an approach they’d never considered before. 

“All the times my husband shouted at me in front of the kids and threatened to kill me, I never knew I didn’t actually have to deal with it. What a relief!” shared one of the women killed.

“Although I will say, Pauline, where was this before I was killed!”

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