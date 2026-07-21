In an awkward moment last night during a live TV interview, a loud, uncontrollable, and constantly humping animal ferociously barked at his dog to sit down.

Residents in Tamworth almost called animal control services last night when they heard what sounded like a rabid dog going off at a young pup. It was later discovered that the beast in question was a local hound, known to the public for its thunderous evening activities.

“We’ve complained to his owners all the time, but they just can’t control it. Once I even found it passed out on a planter box in the street, barking to itself,” said one neighbour.

“Whoever claims to own him needs a much tighter leash.”

Though the dog is allegedly harmless, it has in the past been known to leave its owners, father numerous pups, and call for the dogs of foreign celebrities to be put down.

“I knew he couldn’t be trusted with other dogs since he lashed out at my Pistol and Boo,” said one dog owner dressed as a pirate.

Fortunately for locals, the animal is typically out of town, staying at a doggy daycare centre in Canberra that specialises in bad-mannered mutts.