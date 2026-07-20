Local Fuckwit Makes It All About Him — The Shovel

An emotionally deficient, validation-obsessed, narcissistic arseclown has once again shown he is psychologically unable to conceive of a situation that does not revolve around himself.

Standing centre stage grinning like a toddler expecting a treat, the attention sponge lacked the emotional intelligence, humility, grace or self-awareness to realise that he was shitting on a special, once-in-a-lifetime moment for the Spanish football team.

Statistics show that the 79-year-old knobhead played zero minutes, scored zero goals, made zero assists and effected zero saves in the World Cup final, but was best afield in the category of psychopathically inserting himself into someone else’s achievement.

It is believed the man will commemorate Spain’s historic World Cup win by building a statue of himself.