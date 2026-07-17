“I’m Fighting for Ordinary Aussie Battlers,” Hanson Instructs Butler To Tell Media When Contacted Poolside at Italian Resort — The Shovel

Saying she didn’t have time to speak to the media right now because she was “literally right in the middle of drinking a glass of Dom Pérignon with Gina Rinehart”, Pauline Hanson has instructed a butler to tell journalists that she is “focused as always on the cost-of-living pressures of ordinary Australians”.

“Senator Hanson wishes to convey that not a moment goes by here on her sun lounger where she isn’t furious about the struggles faced by everyday Australians,” the butler reported back to media, before excusing himself to fetch Ms Hanson a warmed towel.

Visibly annoyed at being disturbed during the poolside aperitivo service, Hanson was briefly required to put down her truffle arancini to write a social media post about elites controlling Australia. “As a battler myself, I know that Australians have had enough!” she wrote, before tucking into locally sourced lobster and a 2016 Barolo described by staff as “surprisingly accessible”.

One Nation staff defended Hanson’s ‘listening tour’, saying it was important to garner a range of views from all sorts of different rich people. “How better to understand the frustrations of the average person than by discussing inheritance tax beside an infinity pool with a billionaire?” a spokesperson said.