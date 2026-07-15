Pauline Hanson Rebukes Criticism Her Party Is a One-Person Show in New Ep of the Pauline Hanson Cartoon Starring Pauline Hanson As Pauline Hanson — The Shovel

Pauline Hanson, leader of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, has rejected claims that the party is a one-person show in a new episode of the Pauline Hanson cartoon starring Pauline Hanson as Pauline Hanson.

Following widespread slander that the party she named after herself is all about her, Hanson tried to rebut the criticism with the timeless political messaging format of her own personal South Park ripoff.

“One Nation is not a one-person show. Gina is heavily involved, so it’s at least a two-woman act,” defended the cartoon Hanson.

“I also don’t make everything about myself. I make everything about Muslims and refugees, and work tirelessly to find ways to do so.”

Hanson adamantly denied that One Nation is solely about what she wants: “It’s also about what I don’t want.”

The cartoon is not without its fans, with many rave reviews online. “Pauline is fantastic. Great move, well done Pauline,” wrote Facebook user Pauline Hanson.