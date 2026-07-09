Joke Candidate To Face Count Binface in UK By-Election — The Shovel

Residents in the England constituency of Clacton have voiced their frustration after it was announced that an unserious, irritating attention-seeking cosplayer would contest the upcoming byelection. Count Binface has also announced his intention to run.

Voter John Fairweather, who lives in the area, said it was disappointing to see the British voting system treated as a joke. “It’s an insult to everyone’s intelligence to have a guy standing on stage playing dress ups. He is just a walking publicity stunt – not serious at all. At least we’ll have a candidate wearing a bin on his head to provide a more serious alternative”.

Trish Fraser, also a voter in the area, said she would not be voting for the novelty candidate. “We’ve got a silly made-up character that is not serious at all about fixing the problems in this country – it’s just a stunt. And then there’s a candidate who has remained consistent throughout his career and happens to be dressed as a bin. It’s a simple choice really”.

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Headline by Anthony Bell