FIFA President Gianni Infantino has strongly rejected suggestions that Donald Trump has interfered in the World Cup match between the USA and Belgium, after officials agreed to allow Americans to carry semi-automatic weapons “purely on footballing grounds”.

Infantino said the decision to allow firearms for one team had nothing to do with Trump and was unlikely to have any material impact on the sporting contest.

“Mr Trump merely offered his thoughts on the game, the referee, the tournament structure, Belgium as a concept, and what he described as ‘the tremendous opportunity for Americans to exercise their constitutional rights within the opposition penalty area’. Beyond that, the decision was entirely independent,” Infantino said.

The FIFA boss stressed it was important to respect the cultural identity of each team. “Many teams have kits that reflect their national flag or culture, so it really shouldn’t be controversial that the Americans play armed. Frankly it is offensive to suggest that their birth right should be taken away from them”.

Infantino rejected claims that the new ruling would affect the integrity of the contest. “There has been a lot of alarmism about this. But at the end of the day, it’s still football. There just happens to be a loaded Glock in Christian Pulisic’s sock.

“And anyway, just like in American society more generally, the guns are there purely for defensive reasons. Unless the players get frustrated or sad, in which case they will be used for attacking reasons”.

Sources inside FIFA said Donald Trump argued it was discriminatory that players from every nation were required to compete under the same rules.

FIFA had reassured fans that the tournament remained committed to player safety, confirming that all corner flags would continue to be made from soft, flexible plastic and that hydration breaks would be taken every 22 minutes.

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Headline by Anthony Bell