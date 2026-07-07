 Calls for National Sick Day After Australians Forced To Imagine Albo Having Sex — The Shovel
July 7, 2026

Calls for National Sick Day After Australians Forced To Imagine Albo Having Sex

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Workers’ rights groups have called for a nation-wide day off, after millions of Australians were involuntarily subjected to the mental image of the Prime Minster having intercourse.

On a podcast released this week, Anthony Albanese nominated Kylie Minogue for all three categories in a “shag, marry, date” game. Experts say they are worried about the impact on ordinary Australians.

Samantha Reece from Workers Health Australia said it was a harrowing day for many Australians, and that they needed time to recover. “There’s been a lot of nausea, a lot of small vomits in the mouth. We need to look after each other today”.

She said an apology from the Prime Minister didn’t go far enough. “Saying you’re sorry is one thing. But a national day off to recover is more appropriate. It’s unfair to expect Australians to get any work done with those sorts of mental images floating around. It’s bad enough having to imagine Albo fully clothed. But to think of him working up a sweat in the bedroom … I’m sorry, excuse me, sorry, I think I’m going to be sick”.

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