“Angus Taylor Needs To Do Something,” Comments Angus Taylor on Angus Taylor’s Facebook — The Shovel

Former leader of the Opposition Angus Taylor received some harsh feedback about his recent political performance, in the form of an angry comment on Facebook from Angus Taylor.

Time and time again, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation has dwarfed the Coalition in the polls — despite Taylor promising that under his leadership the Liberals would be brought into relevance for the first time this decade.

As this continues, Liberal ride-or-die supporters have begun to feel that perhaps axing the party’s first female leader after merely 276 days on the job, only to replace her with a mediocre man who’s contributed less than a teaspoon of intellect to the national dialogue, may have been poorly thought through.

One everyday punter who strongly agrees with this sentiment is Facebook user Angus Taylor, who slammed Angus Taylor on one of Angus Taylor’s Facebook posts.

“Where on God’s green earth is Angus Taylor? I haven’t heard diddly squat from him since he won leadership,” commented Angus Taylor.

“Is he dead? Has he gone missing? Somebody send out a search party, because I sure as hell haven’t seen him standing up against Labor or One Nation.

“Nobody is more disappointed in Angus Taylor’s leadership than I. It pains me to admit it, but no longer can I stand by my previous statement on you. Instead I must write: Not fantastic. Bad move. Unwell done Angus.”