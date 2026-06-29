Factory That Makes World’s Smallest Violins Unable To Meet Demand, After Elon Musk Loses Trillionaire Status — The Shovel

The manufacturer of the world’s smallest violins has confirmed it has totally sold out of stock after Elon’s Musk’s wealth plummeted from US $1.32 trillion to just $957 billion last week.

“We’re working around the clock to keep up with demand,” a spokesperson for the violin manufacturer said. “People a desperate to express their sympathy”.

Millions of people have rushed to show their support for Musk, who lost more in a week than the combined wealth of the poorest 40% of the US population.

“I tried playing a normal-sized violin, but it didn’t quite capture the emotion,” mother of three Julia Gretchen said. “There’s something about a violin so small it’s almost impossible to play that really says, ‘I acknowledge your enormous wealth-related hardship’”.

Others said their thoughts and prayers went out to Musk. “It’s hard to image what he’s going through right now. To think that he has to now live on less than a trillion dollars. With that many kids, that’s got to be tough”.

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Headline by Matt Harvey