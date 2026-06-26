 Trump To Take Back Control of Strait of Hormuz, As Soon as He Takes Back Control of Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — The Shovel
June 26, 2026

Trump To Take Back Control of Strait of Hormuz, As Soon as He Takes Back Control of Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Donald Trump says he is confident of taking back control of what he described as “one of the world’s most complex waterways”, confirming he has appointed a special task force to re-open the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC.

“This is one of the world’s most important bodies of water. Very strategic, very valuable. Unfortunately no-one has been able to pass through it in months. It is full of toxic algae,” Trump said.

“A lot of people are saying to me, ‘Mr President, when are we opening the Straight of Hormuz in the Middle East?’ And I say, let’s first re-assert sovereignty over the water in Washington DC”.

Critics say Trump misjudged the complexity of the situation. “He went in all guns blazing, without a plan, without any sort of contingency if things went wrong. The US Government has spent a huge amount of money on this, and now it looks like the whole thing will need to be re-drained and repainted”.

Those close to Trump say they are not surprised he has mismanaged the restoration of the reflecting pool, with one insider saying, “He is famously bad at reflection”.

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