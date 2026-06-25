Olympics Adds Hydration Break to 100m Sprint — The Shovel

Inspired by FIFA, the International Olympic Committee has unanimously decided to add a hydration break to the 100m sprint event.

The change-up will force any Olympic-standard tracks to add mandatory hydration stations in all eight lanes of 100m tracks, set at every 22 metre milestone.

“We’re doing this for the welfare of the athletes,” said an IOC spokesperson. “And if these breaks get sponsored by McDonald’s, or Powerade, or some AI accounting assistant app, then that’s also for the welfare of the players — I mean athletes.”

The several mid-race breaks will last three minutes each, during which broadcasters can run ads that otherwise would be forced to wait until the end of the 10-second race.

“I think this decision was long overdue. As someone who’s been a professional sprinter and footballer, I know first-hand the dangers of dehydration in both codes,” said former A-League player, Usain Bolt.

Pending the results, the Olympic committee is also open to adding hydration breaks to all water sports.