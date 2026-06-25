People of Multiple Races From Multiple Backgrounds Creating Mix of Cultures Actually Example of Monoculture, Explains Hanson — The Shovel

Senator for Pointless Semantics, Pauline Hanson, ended all confusion over her definition of monoculture today during a speech in Parliament.

“The more multicultural something is, the more monocultural it is,” explained Pauline. “Only through heterogeneity can we be homogeneous.”

Hanson went on to say that to be more monocultural, One Nation is committed to letting people from all races, backgrounds, languages, and religions freely enter Australia.

The 72-year-old then described how the meaning of monoculture was clear in the word’s etymology: “You’ve got to sound it out. MO-NO-culture. As in, Mo’ of No culture.”

Hanson also corrected the false reporting about her future policies on public broadcasting:

“When I say that I want to axe the SBS, what I mean is that I want to give them an increased amount of money and ensure they continue to exist. That’s literally the definition of axing the SBS.”