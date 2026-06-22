Barron Trump To Be Renamed ‘Barack’ as Part of Trump’s Surrender to Iran — The Shovel

In addition to removing all sanctions, releasing frozen assets and providing Iran with a $300 billion development fund, it has now emerged that Donald Trump agreed to rename his youngest son ‘Barack’, as part of deal to end the war in Iran.

Those analysing the deal say it appears to be quite lopsided in Iran’s favour, but Trump insists he won the negotiations. “This is a huge victory for the United State of America. This is very much in our favour. Barack is actually a beautiful name when you think about it. Very strong. Very powerful. I’ve always said that” he told journalists today.

Trump was adamant he had not been out-negotiated, claiming he had brought Iran to its knees. “They know who calls the shots around here,” he said, wearing an “I ❤️ Tehran” cap.

Trump said an additional clause, which requires the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed The Gulf of Persia, was merely semantics. “They can have that. I’ve never cared about silly things like the name of a body of water off the coast of the United States”.

He did not comment on a clause in the agreement that requires Mar-a-Lago to host Iran’s annual Revolutionary Guard gala.

A White House spokesperson also dismissed claims the deal was one sided. “That’s not true at all. Iran has made many concessions, including a pinky promise to pause uranium enrichment for thirty days”.

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Headline by Anthony Bell