Hanson Vows To Stop Bird Migration — The Shovel

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has blamed the federal Labor Government for letting bird migration numbers get out of hand, after a bird found in Western Australia was believed to have bird flu.

Hanson said for too long birds had been able to fly in and out of the country, without any consequences. “Every year, millions of birds come here, take advantage of our favourable climate, eat our food, and then fly back overseas. They don’t even speak English a lot of them”.

Hanson said over half of all birds in Australia had at least one parent born overseas. “Is that what Australians really want? I’m not anti-bird, but if you’re a bird and you want to come here, then you’ll need to learn our songs, and adapt to our way of life”.

She claimed migrating birds were taking Australian jobs. “You want to know why houses are unaffordable? It’s because we’re being swamped by birds. A lot of the birds that I’ve seen look like they’ve recently arrived. Well, enough’s enough. We will decide which birds come here and the circumstances in which they come”.

Asked how her party proposed to stop bird migration, Hanson said that was an unfair and tricky question, deliberately designed to make her look stupid.

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce said he loved all birds.