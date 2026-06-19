Disillusioned One Nation Supporter Says Monoculture Is One Culture Too Many — The Shovel

Long-time One Nation supporter Glen Beveridge says he was disappointed to hear Pauline Hanson’s pitch for a ‘monoculture’, arguing he was much more comfortable living without any culture at all.

“Culture is scary and confronting. It’s the last thing we want in this country. Get rid of it,” Beverage said.

The Queensland voter said he felt betrayed by Hanson who he felt had shifted away from her nullocultural stance. “I always thought Pauline Hanson was a nulloculturalist. I’ve certainly never seen any evidence of culture in her before.

“But now it looks like she’s sold out, just like the rest of them, and is willing to accept a monoculture. I’m sorry, but that’s way too many cultures. Like a lot of ordinary Australians, I want to be able to just live my life without having to worry about all of this culture stuff”.

Asked what the word culture meant to him, Beveridge said that’s exactly the type of question an elitist satirical news organisation would ask. “I’m not entirely sure what culture is – I’m not sure I want to know. But I’m pretty sure it’s taking Australian jobs”.

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Headline by Jeffrey Bender