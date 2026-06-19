Intimidated by what they have seen unfold in Iran, Cuban officials have reluctantly agreed to start negotiations with Donald Trump, saying they too are prepared to scrap plans for nuclear weapons that they were not building anyway, in return for a US$300 billion development fund.

Under the proposed agreement, Cuba would formally commit to maintaining its current policy of not possessing nuclear weapons and not testing nuclear weapons, saving the US millions of dollars in weapons inspection programs, which don’t currently exist.

“We were left with no option but to come to the negotiating table and accept billions of dollars,” a Cuban spokesperson said.

Donald Trump hailed the deal as a huge win for America. “In addition to not producing nuclear weapons, Cuba has also agreed to open the Straight of Florida. Yes, it is already open. But under this deal, they have agreed to keep it open … for the next 60 days, and then they will start charging us to access it. So that’s a very, very big win for us’.

Experts say other nations may feel compelled to follow, with Australian officials already considering a deal to accept $300 billion in return for keeping the Pacific Ocean open.