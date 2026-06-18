 Government Caves and Gives CGT Carve-Out for Small Business Owners Like News Corp — The Shovel
June 18, 2026

Government Caves and Gives CGT Carve-Out for Small Business Owners Like News Corp

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Owners of the small business News Corporation are applauding the Albanese government today, after it was announced they would receive carve-outs in the new CGT changes. 

In a dual announcement, the government declared small business owners would be exempt from the changes to the capital gains tax, and also that a “small business” now meant any company with fewer than 10,000 employees. 

Since the carve-out, Albanese and Chalmers have been hailed as heroes of the working class by the Murdoch Press.  

“These CGT changes were going to kill us, a small business with only 10,000 employees!” said a spokesperson from News Corp. 

Exemptions were also granted to startup companies, including Hancock Prospecting, due to the fact that they were, at some point in history, starting up.

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