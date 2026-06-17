“Migrants Don’t Speak English Good,” Hanson Slurs To Press Club — The Shovel

Pauline “H-H-Hanshon” has shown off her immaculate orator skills to the National Press Gallery, where she highlighted the need for migrants to improve their languaging.

Proudly representing voters who can’t do a public speech to save their lives, the 72-year-old senator presented her party’s platform at the National Press Gallery today, where she managed to offend everyone who speaks English as well as everyone who doesn’t.

“Migrants don’t speak Englishly good,” slurred the One Nation leader.

“Oi’m not opposhed to immigrants if they know how to speak Engloish, but the ones who is coming don’t make sense to moi.”

Notably, Hanson was interrupted at one point by an interpreter who offered to translate her speech into English.

“Oif you carn’t spoik Englush then yew don’t desurve tu live here,” stuttered Hanson, before making her final remarks: “Um, so, and uh. Erm. Anyway. And uh. Um, sooo… Thank you.”