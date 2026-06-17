Hanson Appalled National Press Club Doesn’t Have Access For Private Jets — The Shovel

Spokesperson for Aussie battlers with private jets, Pauline Hanson, has condemned the National Press Club today after it lacked accessibility options for people with private jets.

Hanson made news today for parlaying with the media at the press club, whom she felt ostracised by upon discovering they all travelled by car.

“This is yet another sign the media are out of touch with the plights faced by true Australians,” Hanson complained.

With nowhere nearby to park her $2 million Cirrus SR22 G7 aircraft, Hanson was forced to get a valet for the duration of her speech.

Following her speech where she said that migrants needed to assimilate with Australian culture or be deported, Hanson joined fellow battler Gina Rinehart for a lunch somewhere truly Aussie: Yumcha.